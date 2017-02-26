Multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® winning group Casting Crowns will hit the road again this spring for the second leg of “The Very Next Thing” Tour, featuring K-LOVE Radio’s Male Artist of the Year Danny Gokey and special guests Unspoken. Jump to Ticket Info



PLEASE NOTE: On December 8 and 9, tickets will only be sold online through convocations.org/tickets.

Casting Crowns

Prolific CCM band Casting Crowns has achieved sales milestones including one RIAA 2x multi- Platinum album, four RIAA Platinum albums, two RIAA Platinum DVDs, seven RIAA Gold albums, four Gold DVDs, one RIAA Platinum certified single and five RIAA Gold certified digital singles. The band currently holds the position as Billboard’s top- selling act in Christian music since 2007. Casting Crowns has also been honored with four American Music Awards (out of seven total nominations), a GRAMMY® Award for its 2005 album Lifesong, and six GRAMMY® nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 17 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards from 11 total Billboard Music Award nominations. Casting Crowns’ seven band members all remain active in student ministry in the Atlanta area and tour according to their local church commitments. Serving his 25 plus years in youth ministry, lead singer/songwriter Mark Hall maintains his role as the student pastor at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in Atlanta. For more information, visit CastingCrowns.com.

DANNY GOKEY

Six-time Dove Award Nominee and BMG recording artist Danny Gokey now claims the recent honor of being named Male Artist of the Year at the 2016 K-LOVE Fan Awards, where he also took home the award for Breakout Single for his current #1 hit “Tell Your Heart To Beat Again.” Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season 8 of “American Idol,” which propelled his career and earned him three chart-topping albums (My Best Days, Hope In Front of Me, and Christmas Is Here) and a Barnes & Noble Top 5 autobiography (Hope In Front of Me). Gokey’s “American Idol” success also helped provide a platform for him to launch Sophia’s Heart, an organization founded to carry on the legacy of giving started by his late wife, who passed away during a routine heart surgery in 2008. Now remarried, Gokey and his wife Leyicet have a beautiful son and daughter, Daniel Emanuel (age 4) and Victoria Isabella (18 months). For more information, visit www.DannyGokey.com.

UNSPOKEN

Unspoken released their new album, Follow Through, in Aug. 2016 and the project debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart, the highest debut of the band’s career. The first single from the record, “Higher,” has already reached Top 20 on Billboard’s National Audience chart and is still rapidly climbing. Unspoken’s previous self-titled album released in 2014 and included the band’s first No. 1 song at AC Christian radio, “Start A Fire,” as well as “Call It Grace,” the group’s first K-LOVE Fan Awards nomination for Breakout Single of the Year. For more information, please visit UnspokenMusic.com.

Casting Crowns Ticket Information

Students: $20, $25, $37.50. $75 (Limit 6 tickets per person)

General Public: $25, $28, $45, $75 (Limit 6 tickets per person)

FRIENDS PRESALE: Seating for Friends of Convocations is very limited for this performance. Orders may be placed starting on November 28 calling (765) 494-3933 or by visiting the Stewart Center box office before Friday, December 2 at 5 p.m. Orders will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until tickets are unavailable. There is a limit of six tickets per household. Friends of Convocations will be seated in the best available location using the priority point system. For more information about priority points, visit convocations.org/priority-points

GROUP DISCOUNTS AND PRESALE: Have a group of 10 or more? Place group orders, for groups of 10 or more, by calling (765) 494-3933 by Monday, December 5 at 5 p.m. Orders will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until tickets are unavailable.

Students: $35.50, $23

General Public: $43, $26

CAMPUS: Tickets go on sale to Purdue and Ivy Tech Lafayette students and Purdue faculty, staff and retirees with a current identification card at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8 ONLINE ONLY through convocations.org/tickets.

GENERAL PUBLIC SALE: Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9 ONLINE ONLY through convocations.org/tickets.

Comments

comments